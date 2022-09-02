Friday Cheese Curds: Brian Gutekunst opens up on Aaron Rodgers, team’s offensive weapons

The Green Bay Packers play it notoriously close to the chest when it comes to building the roster as well as the internal issues that occur with any NFL franchise.

So when general manager Brian Gutekunst grants a one-on-one sit down interview, it’s a big deal and Gutekunst did exactly that with the Green Bay Press Gazette’s Pete Dougherty.

Gutekunst touched on a variety of topics but a lot of discussion was focused on Aaron Rodgers and not only his impact on the field but his contract’s effect on the salary cap and the team’s ability to stay competitive long term.

The Packers GM also touched on Jordan Love saying he believes Love can win games and is pleased with his development from last year to this year. Gutekunst did remain non-committal on Love’s fifth-year option, meaning the team won’t likely decide on it until after the season as they have until May to do so.

Gutekunst also said that despite the loss of Davante Adams, he believes the team has the offensive firepower to win it all and cites the veteran depth as a big reason why. He added the younger receivers “will have to come along” but is confident “they’ll get there.”

Extensions for Elgton Jenkins and Rashan Gary are also likely in the future but Gutekunst said Jenkins is the higher priority while Gary’s may be on a similar time frame as Jaire Alexander’s.

There’s more from Gutekunst plus how the Packers defense is living up to the hype in today’s cheese curds.

Rodgers is basically year-to-year in Gutekunst’s eyes which really shouldn’t be much of a surprise. In terms of getting over the hump and getting to the Super Bowl, Gutekunst said sometimes the ball just bounces the wrong way but the Packers continue to look at aspects on where they can improve in January.

LeRoy Butler and Morgan Burnett both addressed the team this week with Butler’s speech earning high praise from Rodgers and Randall Cobb. Burnett retired as a Packer this week and as a member of the Super Bowl XLV-winning team, he knows what it takes to get to the top.

Both Rodgers and head coach Matt LaFleur said all summer that Sammy Watkins would be a big part of the offense and the receiver has been showing that as camp concludes.

Any concern about the defense reading their own headlines and settling into apathy should be relieved. Rodgers knows they’re great on paper but what’s done on the field is what will define this defense.

He will see the field nevermore for 2022.