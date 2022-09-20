Tuesday Cheese Curds: Packers’ special teams are making progress

The bar for improvement couldn’t be lower for the Packers’ special teams. “Abject failure” is a tidy summary of that unit’s performance in 2021, and Matt LaFleur brought in Rich Bisaccia in hopes of lending the special teams at least a modicum of respectability.

Through two games, things haven’t been perfect, but they do seem better. Admittedly, that’s grading on a bit of a curve. The coverage was good in Week 2, especially on kickoffs, but Amari Rodgers courted disaster twice by muffing a punt and failing to signal for a fair catch shortly before he was earholed on another. Dallin Leavitt also drew a flag on the muffed punt. Again, we’re grading on a curve.

Though they certainly could have, none of those errors ended up ruining the game. For a unit looking merely to achieve baseline competence, that’s a step in the right direction. It’s a long season, and things could get worse as the weather gets colder in Wisconsin — we’ve seen promising starts in the kicking game wither in the frigid climate before. But for now, the special teams are making headway. If they’re not actively losing games for the Packers, it’s hard to call that anything but progress.

Rich Bisaccia is helping the Packers’ special teams units get in the right mindset if nothing else.

