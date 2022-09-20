For Cheddar or Wurst: Aaron Jones em-Bear-asses Chicago in big Packers win

Order has been restored.

A week after opening the 2022 season with a dud, the Green Bay Packers bounced back with a 27-10 victory over their archrival Chicago Bears.

Through a steady dose of Aaron Jones and A.J. Dillon, Green Bay’s offense looked much improved over the prior week. Jones especially had a big night with 170 total yards and two touchdowns on 18 touches. Chicago was helpless against Jones and proved once again good things happen when 33 gets the ball.

Defensively the Packers started the game on their heels once again, allowing a touchdown on the opponent’s first drive. Joe Barry’s unit anchored down after that and allowed only 3 points the rest of the way.

Of course as nice as the win was, there are always opportunities for improvement. The offense especially has more room to grow in the passing game by giving the young receivers opportunities to showcase their talents. Fumbles are also a problem as the Packers currently sit -2 in turnover ratio, a very uncharacteristic statistic for them under Matt LaFleur.

Join Kris and Lindsay as they break down the good, the bad, and everything in between in the latest episode of For Cheddar or Wurst.