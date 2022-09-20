Report: Packers sign ILB DQ Thomas to practice squad

According to Tom Silverstein of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, the Green Bay Packers signed inside linebacker DQ Thomas to the team’s practice squad on Tuesday. Thomas was originally signed by the New York Jets in undrafted free agency and was just released from the Jets’ practice squad two weeks ago. According to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, Thomas was given $130,000 guaranteed on his undrafted free agent contract. For reference, that’s more than any of the Packers’ four seventh-round picks received after being drafted.

Thomas entered the NFL via Middle Tennessee State, where he finished his five years with the Blue Raiders as the program’s all-time tackles for loss leader. In total, Thomas started 44 games at the college level, was voted a team captain and earned Second-Team All-C-USA in his final year at MTSU.

The Packers do not currently have an open roster spot on their practice squad, meaning that a corresponding move has yet to be announced. Last week, the team promoted tackle Caleb Jones to the active roster when inside linebacker Krys Barnes was placed on the injured reserve. As Jones’ replacement, Green Bay signed safety Mike Brown to the practice squad.

This signing could mean that increased competition is coming for inside linebacker Ray Wilborn, who has been on the Packers’ practice squad since the start of the 2021 regular season. Wilborn was not activated last week, despite the team only having three inside linebackers available for their Week 2 matchup against the Chicago Bears following Barnes’ injury. While Barnes’ high ankle sprain is not season-ending, the fact that he was carted off the field in an air cast does make one hesitate to bet that he will return anytime soon.