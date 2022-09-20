Packers Reacts Survey, Week 3: Time for a vibe check on David Bakhtiari

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NFL. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Green Bay Packers fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate.

Although Elgton Jenkins returned to the field for the Green Bay Packers in week two, left tackle David Bakhtiari remained inactive, continuing to sit out from game action as he keeps working back into game shape. The knee injury he suffered on New Year’s Eve 2020 is still keeping him out of games, as he has played a little less than one half of football since then.

To be sure, Bakhtiari’s injury was no run-of-the-mill ACL tear. He has dealt with numerous setbacks, including but not limited to continued fluid buildup in his knee late last season. But the question is growing about not only when, but if he will actually return to game action. That’s the reason for one of this week’s Reacts survey questions, which focuses around Packers fans’ expectations for him getting back on the field.

Give us your feelings on Bakhtiari as well as the Packers’ overall trending in the survey below.