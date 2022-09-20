Packers release WR Travis Fulgham from practice squad

The Green Bay Packers announced on Monday that they have released receiver Travis Fulgham from the practice squad. Fulgham was signed by the team in August when the team went through a tough stretch of injuries at the receiver position. Having been in Green Bay for two weeks in 2020, his familiarity with head coach Matt LaFleur’s system helped him hit the ground running to lineup for training camp snaps.

In the final preseason game of 2022, he made one catch for 16 yards against the Kansas City Chiefs. Based on how the preseason snaps broke, at least in terms of priority, Fulgham’s initial spot on the practice squad likely would have gone to undrafted rookie Danny Davis or former USFL receiver Ishmael Hyman, if not for injuries.

Fulgham was released to make room for inside linebacker DQ Thomas, who Tom Silverstein of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported had signed with the Packers earlier today. The team confirmed the signing in their press release of the Fulgham transaction.

As it currently stands today, the practice squad is now full with a count of 16 players. In Week 1, receiver Juwann Winfree and safety Micah Abernathy were activated from the practice squad to the gameday roster. In Week 2, solely running back Patrick Taylor was elevated off of the practice squad. Every other player on the Packers’ practice squad still has their full allotment of callups remaining this season.

With Fulgham now out of the picture, Winfree is the only remaining receiver on the team’s practice squad. The team rosters multiple practice squad players at the cornerback, defensive line, outside linebacker, safety, running back and now inside linebacker positions. Eventually, decisions will need to be made on which players to drop from the 53-man roster to the practice squad when running back Kylin Hill (physically unable to perform, knee) and inside linebacker Krys Barnes (injured reserve, ankle) are activated from the injury lists. Seventh-round rookie Samori Toure, one of three players to be healthy scratches for the Packers in both Week 1 and Week 2 of the regular season, could be a candidate to eventually drop down to the practice squad.