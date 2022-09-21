Reporting as Eligible - Viva la Vita

Several Acme Packing Company contributors have joined forces for a Packers-focused podcast: Reporting As Eligible. If you’ve ever wondered what Paul Noonan, Tyler Brooke, or Matub sound like in real life, tune in as they join JR Radcliffe of the Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel for discussion and banter about the Packers and whatever else is going on out there.

On this episode of Reporting as Eligible, Paul, Matub, and JR discuss what if anything we can learn from a victory over a terrible Bears team that’s apparently terrified of its own quarterback. They also discuss all of the analytics that back up just how terrified they should be, the many ways in which he was bad, and whether he can get better. The boys then turn their attention to the fact that the Bears gashed the Packers on the ground, and dish out some blame.

Will the Bucs overcome their injuries to run on the Packers at will? Will Tom Brady have anyone to throw to, or is it just going to be Scotty Miller and Cole Beasley? Can Aaron Rodgers find a way to attack an extremely talented Buc secondary, or will this look like the Vikings’ game all over again? And will Arron Jones and AJ Dillon be enough? All of that, plus listener questions, as the Packers run into their biggest challenge yet in this young season.

