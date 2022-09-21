Wednesday Cheese Curds: The time has arrived for Christian Watson and Romeo Doubs

The Green Bay Packers took a step forward on offense Sunday night but for them to get where they want to go, there is only one logical next step.

Let the rookies play.

Rookie receivers Christian Watson and Romeo Doubs have been limited in terms of targets and scheme through the first two games of the season, no doubt a well-meaning attempt to ease them into NFL life. Watson has been mainly used in jet/motion plays while Doubs has been used primarily in the screen game.

It’s time to open the playbook even more now. Watson is a walking mismatch whose speed will be difficult to match for many NFL corners and Doubs showed his own ability with that 2nd and 28 screen that could have been a touchdown.

The moment is now for Matt LaFleur and Aaron Rodgers to involve the youngsters in a more active and schematically diverse role. This doesn’t mean the end for Sammy Watkins and Randall Cobb, it just gives them additional options.

You can’t develop them if you don’t give them their shots and the drop by Watson in Week 1 needs to be ignored.

To repeat: let the rookies play.

While the restraint is admirable in throwing them to the wolves, it’s apparent the offense needs Watson and Doubs contributing to get where they want to go. The training wheels will have to come off at some point.

Kenny Clark has been putting up Aaron Donald-type numbers through the first two weeks of the season per PFF. Let that sink in for a moment.

Donald Driver and Nick Collins lead the group while Ryan Longwell was also nominated. The most recent Packers player nominated was Jahri Evans.

The Green Bay fan favorite lands with a despised Packers rival but no one will hold that against Kurt Benkert. We wish him the best of luck except when the 49ers play the Packers.

