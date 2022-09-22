On “The Repack” podcast last week, Acme Packing Company discussed how the 2022 season could look very similar to the 2021 campaign for the Green Bay Packers. The same sentiment came up for quarterback Aaron Rodgers in his post-game interview on Sunday night following the Packers’ win over the Bears, specifically that week three could be a bit of a turning point.

The Packers dropped an ugly week one loss on the road, then came home to beat an overmatched divisional opponent at Lambeau Field in prime time. The third game was a massive game, with the Packers facing a quality opponent on the road, one who has recently handed them a playoff loss.

In 2021, that third opponent was the San Francisco 49ers, and the Packers went into California and emerged with a hard-fought, last-minute victory. This year, it’s the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and the game will take place in the other state that has seen the Packers struggle mightily in recent years. Florida hasn’t been kind to Matt LaFleur’s team, but they can rewrite some of those recent narratives with a win on Sunday afternoon.

For at least one Packer, however, playing in Tampa is a dream come true. That’s rookie Christian Watson, who played in the Buccaneers’ home stadium as a young kid and is excited to finally do so as an NFL player. That story and much more are below in today’s Cheese Curds.

Packers’ Christian Watson set to fulfill boyhood wish to play NFL game in Tampa - The Athletic ($)

Watson grew up in the Tampa area and got to play in a youth game at Raymond James Stadium at the age of 7. On Sunday, he'll finally get his chance to play in an NFL game there, with tons of friends and family in attendance.

Packers to wear home uniforms on the road vs. Buccaneers | Packers Wire

When he does take the field, he'll be donning the green jersey, as the Bucs have chosen to wear their all-white uniforms on Sunday, when the high temperature is expected to be in the upper 80s.

Green Bay Packers' Jon Runyan Jr. shoots down conspiracy theories around dad issuing Mike Evans' suspension | ESPN

Runyan Sr. works for the NFL and signed off on Evans' initial suspension notice, but it's just a coincidence. A different league official, James Thrash, heard Evans' appeal and upheld the suspension, so this is a non-story -- even if it is mildly amusing.

Sammy Watkins proving to be right fit for Packers’ offense, locker room | Packers.com

Watkins has the biggest play so far this season for the Packers' offense, a 55-yard reception against the Bears last Sunday. But his "calm demeanor" has been welcomed by the other players in the receiver room.

Giants WR Kenny Golladay confused by lack of playing time: 'I should be playing ... that's a fact' | NFL.com

Meanwhile, the former Lion got just two snaps last week, despite being healthy and having no apparent issues with the coaching staff. For a player who's receiving almost $18 million this season, that's an inexplicable choice, suggesting that he could be a trade possibility, but that contract might prevent other teams from bringing him aboard.

Beyond Meat suspends executive accused of biting another man's nose - CBS News

