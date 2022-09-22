Packers re-sign WR Travis Fulgham to practice squad, release Mike Brown

All of a sudden, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are not the only team having some injury issues at the wide receiver position. The Green Bay Packers’ upcoming opponents will be missing Mike Evans due to a suspension and may be without fellow starters Julio Jones and Chris Godwin, who are both dealing with injuries, but the Packers are also finding themselves without several players at the position during practice this week.

According to media reports, the Packers saw four receivers miss practice on Thursday, as Randall Cobb, Allen Lazard, Sammy Watkins, and Christian Watson all sat out with various issues. Cobb was out with an illness, while Lazard continues to nurse the ankle injury that kept him out in week one and the Watkins/Watson duo are both dealing with hamstring problems.

Three of those four — Lazard, Watkins, and Watson — practiced on a limited basis on Wednesday. However, with all four players out Thursday, the Packers likely needed another receiver to get through practice. This may be the main reason for a practice squad transaction the team has reportedly made today.

That move, reported by Matt Schneidman of The Athletic, brought wideout Travis Fulgham back onto the practice squad. In order to make room for Fulgham, the Packers released safety Mike Brown from the 16-man list.

Fulgham spent the latter portion of training camp with the Packers this summer before being released and signing on the practice squad immediately after final cuts. The team just released him from the squad on Tuesday, when they signed linebacker DQ Thomas to the unit, but his departure lasted less than 48 hours.

With Fulgham back, the team would have had five receivers available for practice on Thursday: Romeo Doubs, Amari Rodgers, Samori Toure, Juwann Winfree, and Fulgham. The team will surely hope to have some of the four absent wideouts back on the field Friday as the team makes final preparations before their trip south to play the Buccaneers on Sunday afternoon.

Meanwhile, Brown’s release comes eight days after he signed on the practice squad, filling a spot that opened up when the Packers promoted offensive tackle Caleb Jones to the 53-man roster.