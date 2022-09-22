Packers Injury Update: 4 receivers out for Thursday’s practice, Bakhtiari returns

Six Green Bay Packers missed practice on Thursday, including four wide receivers, in preparation for their Week 3 matchup with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. With the volume of receivers missing in practice today, the team brought back receiver Travis Fulgham to the practice squad and released safety Mike Brown as a corresponding roster move. Fulgham was released on Tuesday when the team signed inside linebacker DQ Thomas to the practice squad.

The non-participants in practice today were receivers Randall Cobb (illness), kicker Mason Crosby (illness), receiver Allen Lazard (ankle), tight end Marcedes Lewis (groin), receiver Sammy Watkins (hamstring) and receiver Christian Watson (hamstring.) All but Cobb practiced on Wednesday, but only Crosby is a new addition to the “injury” report. Hopefully, there isn’t a bug floating around the Packers locker room. It seems as though that the team was conservative on Thursday with their participation, as the four players who went from limited participants on Wednesday to non-participants on Thursday were all pass-catchers with soft tissue injuries.

Along with the non-participants, left tackle David Bakhtiari (knee), right tackle Elgton Jenkins (knee) and defensive lineman Kenny Clark (groin) were listed as limited participants in practice. Clark’s groin injury is a new injury, whereas Bakhtiari and Jenkins’ injuries stem from the previous season. Jenkins played every snap of offense for the Packers in Week 2, while head coach Matt LaFleur stated earlier in the week that he has no indication of whether or not Bakhtiari will play this week against the Buccaneers.

On Tampa Bay’s side of the injury report, cornerback Carlton Davis (hip), center Robert Hainsey (knee) and receiver Scotty Miller (calf) went from limited participants on Wednesday to full participants on Thursday. Starting left tackle Donovan Smith, who missed Week 2 as recovered from a hyperextended elbow, returned to practice as a limited participant on Thursday after missing practice altogether on Wednesday.

Receivers Chris Godwin (hamstring) and Julio Jones (knee) remained non-participants in practice. Between their injuries and the suspension of star receiver Mike Evans, this puts the Buccaneers' receiver room in a very vulnerable position. Tight end Cade Otton missed a second straight practice with a personal issue while defensive lineman Akiem Hicks (foot) has already been ruled out of the Week 3 matchup due to injury.

Running back Leonard Fournette (hamstring), receiver Russell Gage (hamstring) and receiver Breshad Perriman (knee) were limited in practice for the second straight day. It’s only Week 3 of the NFL season, but injuries and availability are already the X Factor in the upcoming game.