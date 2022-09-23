Intercepted: Breaking down Packers-Buccaneers with Trevor Sikkema

Pro Football Focus’ Trevor Sikkema stopped by to talk about his Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ upcoming game against the Green Bay Packers. Both receiver units have been decimated by injuries and the Buccaneers’ offensive line is somehow more banged up than the Packers’.

