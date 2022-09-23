APC’s NFL Week 3 Picks: Packers remain slight underdogs against banged-up Bucs

It’s almost down to a pick’em between the Green Bay Packers and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The former NFC Central divisional rivals have been split up across divisions for 20 years now, but Sunday afternoon’s game has no shortage of intrigue.

Unfortunately for FOX and their broadcast of this contest as the “Game of the Week,” both teams look like they will be missing a few key players, particularly on offense. Mike Evans is out with a suspension, while fellow Bucs wideout Chris Godwin was ruled out on Friday with an injury. Tampa’s starting left tackle Donovan Smith is doubtful as well, suggesting he will likely miss the game.

And on the Packers’ side, there are major questions about the receiving corps. This game could come down to which team’s WR4 or WR5 can make a big play and flip the field, something that is entirely possible for either side with Aaron Rodgers and Tom Brady throwing the football. As a result, it probably should come as no surprise that the contest is a close one in terms of the odds from sportsbooks, and the line has shrunk down to Buccaneers -1 on DraftKings as of Friday afternoon.

Will the Packers be able to exorcise some Florida demons and get to 2-1 in Tampa this weekend? APC’s writers aren’t so sure, but check out our picks for that game below along with the other games on the schedule for Sunday.