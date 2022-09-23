SB Nation Reacts: Week 3 Results

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NFL. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Green Bay Packers fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate.

We asked and you answered. Below are the results from the Week 3 SB Nation Reacts surveys, both on the national level and from Acme Packing Company itself. This week’s results feature a healthy mix of doom and optimism.

National Results

On the national level, most fans are taking the Tampa Bay Buccaneers over the Green Bay Packers this weekend. With that being said, the point spread in the game has moved from the Buccaneers as three-point favorites on Sunday night to just one-point favorites on Friday,. According to VSiN, 52 percent of the money on DraftKings is on Tampa Bay covering while 56 percent of the money is on the Packers’ moneyline.

Acme Packing Company results

We never claimed you weren’t reactionaries. Before Week 1 and the preseason, you held steady with 89 percent approving the direction of the team. After Week 1’s loss, only one fan base (Arizona) lost more confidence in their team’s direction than Packers fans. After a Sunday Night Football victory, though, more have half of those who lost faith have come back around on the team. Only Dallas Cowboys fans gained more confidence in their team this week than Packers fans, by percentage.

Here’s the doom and gloom. In a tight race decided by one percentage point, you said that left tackle David Bakhtiari will never play again for the Green Bay Packers. Bakhtiari has yet to play a full game since his 2020 New Year’s Eve ACL tear, but it’s worth mentioning that he practiced in back-to-back practices this week as a limited participant, even after head coach Matt LaFleur said that Bakhtiari would practice one day on, one day off moving forward.

Here’s the optimism. Despite losing to the Minnesota Vikings in Week 1, the vast majority of Packers fans still believe that the team is going to win the NFC North. Currently, there is a four-way tie in the North as each team sits with a 1-1 record after two weeks of play. Obviously, the Vikings hold a tie-breaker over the Packers and the Packers hold a tie-breaker over the Bears based on the early-season results.

