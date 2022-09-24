College Football Week 4 Schedule: Wisconsin and Ohio State meet in prime time matchup

It has been 12 years since the last time the Wisconsin Badgers defeated the Ohio State Buckeyes, but fans of the cardinal and white are hoping that the streak breaks tonight. The two teams meet at Ohio Stadium this evening in a prime time matchup on ABC to cap the Big Ten’s first full day of conference play in a game that at least has a chance to be an interesting matchup.

The Badgers enter at 2-1 following a disappointing loss at home to Washington State two weeks ago. However, the passing game has looked a bit better this season with Graham Mertz under center and new offensive coordinator Bobby Engram leading the charge. WIsconsin’s defense under Jim Leonhard continues to be a strong unit, but it will need to be against an elite Buckeyes offense that includes future NFL players all across the starting lineup.

Perhaps no player is more dangerous than wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba, who has missed some time over the past few weeks. His chemistry with quarterback C.J. Stroud was on display in last year’s Rose Bowl, when the receiver posted bowl game records across the board. He is expected to be fully available tonight for this game, which will put serious stress on the Badgers’ secondary.

This week also sees a significant game in the SEC East, with Tennessee hosting Florida. Both teams are ranked in the top 25 when playing one another for the first time since 2017 and just the fourth time since 2008. Before that, the two programs were both ranked in their head-to-head matchups in every game from 1985 to 2007, a span of 19 consecutive meetings that saw both teams ranked in the top 10 a whopping 11 times.

Is this rivalry truly back? It will take some time to tell if the programs are fully on track once again, but it should be a good game to watch in the mid-afternoon time slot.

Join us throughout the day today as we follow along with all the action from around college football.