NFL Week 3 Sunday Schedule: 49ers vs. Broncos gets SNF treatment

Although the Sunday Night Football timeslot is generally reserved for one of the top games of the week, the contest in prime time in week 3 is shaping up to be a relatively mediocre contest. The San Francisco 49ers saw their preferred starting quarterback, Trey Lance, lost for the season with a broken ankle.

That means that the 49ers’ matchup with the Denver Broncos will see a familiar quarterback matchup: Russell Wilson (formerly of the Seattle Seahawks) against Jimmy Garoppolo. Still, will that pairing move the needle from a casual fan’s perspective? Certainly not to the extent that the QB matchup for Packers-Buccaneers will in the afternoon, as Aaron Rodgers and Tom Brady meet for just the fifth time in the two legendary quarterbacks’ careers.

Brady has the upper hand to this point, with his teams going 3-1 against Rodgers-led Packers squads. Two of those games of course came in 2020, but Rodgers will be looking to flip the script, though he will have to do so in a stadium that has generally been unfriendly to him.

