 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

NFL Week 3 Sunday Schedule: 49ers vs. Broncos gets SNF treatment

The Rodgers-Brady matchup will still get top billing today despite not being in prime time.

By Evan "Tex" Western
/ new
San Francisco 49ers v Denver Broncos Photo by Michael Zagaris/San Francisco 49ers/Getty Images

Although the Sunday Night Football timeslot is generally reserved for one of the top games of the week, the contest in prime time in week 3 is shaping up to be a relatively mediocre contest. The San Francisco 49ers saw their preferred starting quarterback, Trey Lance, lost for the season with a broken ankle.

That means that the 49ers’ matchup with the Denver Broncos will see a familiar quarterback matchup: Russell Wilson (formerly of the Seattle Seahawks) against Jimmy Garoppolo. Still, will that pairing move the needle from a casual fan’s perspective? Certainly not to the extent that the QB matchup for Packers-Buccaneers will in the afternoon, as Aaron Rodgers and Tom Brady meet for just the fifth time in the two legendary quarterbacks’ careers.

Brady has the upper hand to this point, with his teams going 3-1 against Rodgers-led Packers squads. Two of those games of course came in 2020, but Rodgers will be looking to flip the script, though he will have to do so in a stadium that has generally been unfriendly to him.

Join us for all of Sunday’s games here and make sure to keep it at APC throughout Packers-Bucs later on this afternoon!

NFL Week 3 Sunday

﻿VISITING TEAM HOME TEAM KICKOFF TIME (ET) TV NETWORK STADIUM CITY, STATE
﻿VISITING TEAM HOME TEAM KICKOFF TIME (ET) TV NETWORK STADIUM CITY, STATE
Kansas City Chiefs Indianapolis Colts 1:00 PM CBS Lucas Oil Stadium Indianapolis, IN
Cincnnati Bengals New York Jets 1:00 PM CBS MetLife Stadium East Rutherford, NJ
Buffalo Bills Miami Dolphins 1:00 PM CBS Hard Rock Stadium Miami Gardens, FL
Houston Texans Chicago Bears 1:00 PM CBS Soldier Field Chicago, IL
Baltimore Ravens New England Patriots 1:00 PM FOX Gillette Stadium Foxborough, MA
Philadelphia Eagles Washington Commanders 1:00 PM FOX FedEx Field Landover, MD
Las Vegas Raiders Tennessee Titans 1:00 PM FOX Nissan Stadium Nashville, TN
Detroit Lions Minnesota Vikings 1:00 PM FOX U.S. Bank Stadium Minneapolis, MN
New Orleans Saints Carolina Panthers 1:00 PM FOX Bank of America Stadium Charlotte, NC
Jacksonville Jaguars Los Angeles Chargers 4:05 PM CBS SoFi Stadium Inglewood, CA
Green Bay Packers Tampa Bay Buccaneers 4:25 PM FOX Raymond James Stadium Tampa, FL
Los Angeles Rams Arizona Cardinals 4:25 PM FOX State Farm Stadium Glendale, AZ
Atlanta Falcons Seattle Seahawks 4:25 PM FOX Lumen Field Seattle, WA
San Francisco 49ers Denver Broncos 8:20 PM NBC Empower Field at Mile High Denver, CO

More From Acme Packing Company

Loading comments...