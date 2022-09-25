NFL Week 3 Sunday Schedule: 49ers vs. Broncos gets SNF treatment

Although the Sunday Night Football timeslot is generally reserved for one of the top games of the week, the contest in prime time in week 3 is shaping up to be a relatively mediocre contest. The San Francisco 49ers saw their preferred starting quarterback, Trey Lance, lost for the season with a broken ankle.
That means that the 49ers’ matchup with the Denver Broncos will see a familiar quarterback matchup: Russell Wilson (formerly of the Seattle Seahawks) against Jimmy Garoppolo. Still, will that pairing move the needle from a casual fan’s perspective? Certainly not to the extent that the QB matchup for Packers-Buccaneers will in the afternoon, as Aaron Rodgers and Tom Brady meet for just the fifth time in the two legendary quarterbacks’ careers.
Brady has the upper hand to this point, with his teams going 3-1 against Rodgers-led Packers squads. Two of those games of course came in 2020, but Rodgers will be looking to flip the script, though he will have to do so in a stadium that has generally been unfriendly to him.
NFL Week 3 Sunday
|VISITING TEAM
|HOME TEAM
|KICKOFF TIME (ET)
|TV NETWORK
|STADIUM
|CITY, STATE
|Kansas City Chiefs
|Indianapolis Colts
|1:00 PM
|CBS
|Lucas Oil Stadium
|Indianapolis, IN
|Cincnnati Bengals
|New York Jets
|1:00 PM
|CBS
|MetLife Stadium
|East Rutherford, NJ
|Buffalo Bills
|Miami Dolphins
|1:00 PM
|CBS
|Hard Rock Stadium
|Miami Gardens, FL
|Houston Texans
|Chicago Bears
|1:00 PM
|CBS
|Soldier Field
|Chicago, IL
|Baltimore Ravens
|New England Patriots
|1:00 PM
|FOX
|Gillette Stadium
|Foxborough, MA
|Philadelphia Eagles
|Washington Commanders
|1:00 PM
|FOX
|FedEx Field
|Landover, MD
|Las Vegas Raiders
|Tennessee Titans
|1:00 PM
|FOX
|Nissan Stadium
|Nashville, TN
|Detroit Lions
|Minnesota Vikings
|1:00 PM
|FOX
|U.S. Bank Stadium
|Minneapolis, MN
|New Orleans Saints
|Carolina Panthers
|1:00 PM
|FOX
|Bank of America Stadium
|Charlotte, NC
|Jacksonville Jaguars
|Los Angeles Chargers
|4:05 PM
|CBS
|SoFi Stadium
|Inglewood, CA
|Green Bay Packers
|Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|4:25 PM
|FOX
|Raymond James Stadium
|Tampa, FL
|Los Angeles Rams
|Arizona Cardinals
|4:25 PM
|FOX
|State Farm Stadium
|Glendale, AZ
|Atlanta Falcons
|Seattle Seahawks
|4:25 PM
|FOX
|Lumen Field
|Seattle, WA
|San Francisco 49ers
|Denver Broncos
|8:20 PM
|NBC
|Empower Field at Mile High
|Denver, CO
