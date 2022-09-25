It’s time to see if the Green Bay Packers can get a critical week 3 road victory against a recent playoff nemesis for the second year in a row. Last season, Aaron Rodgers and company went into San Francisco in week 3 and pulled out a hard-fought victory against the 49ers, and this year they are 1-1 again and looking to do the same against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
In their way is a Bucs team that is missing several key players, but is still plenty dangerous with Tom Brady behind center. The 45-year-old quarterback remains one of the NFL’s best, even without such top receiving threats as Mike Evans and Chris Godwin.
As a result, it will be a challenge today for Packers defensive coordinator Joe Barry to dial up the right defense to keep the Bucs’ offense in check. Green Bay’s run defense in particular has remained a major concern through the first two weeks of the season, and although Tampa has not run the ball particularly well so far, that is still a matchup they may look to exploit.
Make sure to join us here in our game thread and keep it at APC for full updates throughout this afternoon’s contest.
