Green Bay Packers announce Week 3 inactives: David Bakhtiari returns to action

Left tackle David Bakhtiari will make his long-awaited return with the Green Bay Packers today. Bakhtiari has dealt with knee swelling issues in his recovery from a 2020 ACL tear. Last season, he played just 27 snaps for the Packers, all in Week 18 against the Detroit Lions.

With the offensive line now healthy enough to have their preferred starters in the game for the first time since 2020, Green Bay’s starters are expected to be Bakhtiari, Jon Runyan Jr., Josh Myers, Royce Newman and Elgton Jenkins (left to right.)

There was the good news. The bad news is that beyond receiver Sammy Watkins being placed on injured reserve, second-round rookie receiver Christian Watson (hamstring) was ruled out of today’s game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after being listed as questionable on Friday. Tight end Marcedes Lewis (groin) and receiver Randall Cobb (illness) were also listed as questionable by the team but will play in Week 3.

Below are the Packers’ full inactives:

WR Christian Watson (hamstring)

WR Samori Toure

T Rasheed Walker

T Caleb Jones

G Sean Rhyan

DL Jonathan Ford

Ford and Toure, both seventh-round rookies, have yet to play in a game for the Packers this regular season. Jones, an undrafted free agent who was promoted off of the practice squad in Week 2, also has yet to play for Green Bay. Rhyan was gameday active in Week 1 while Walker was active the first two weeks of the season with Bakhtiari out of action.

Seventh-round rookie safety Tariq Carpenter is going to make his regular-season debut in this game. All five of the safeties that the Packers roster will play against Tampa Bay. Running back Patrick Taylor, who was just promoted to the 53-man roster, will also suit up for Green Bay. As a reminder, the Packers also called up practice squad receiver Juwann Winfree to the gameday roster this week. Winfree was also called up in Week 1 and has one callup remaining for the rest of the regular season.

The Buccaneers will be out all three of their top receivers in this game. Mike Evans is suspended for his involvement in an on-field fight last week while Chris Godwin (hamstring) and Julio Jones (knee) are not healthy enough to play. Left tackle Donovan Smith (elbow) was also ruled out by the team, meaning third-stringer Brandon Walton will make his first career NFL start today as Tom Brady’s blindside protector.