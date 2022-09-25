The Repack: Packers beat Buccaneers without a second-half score

Acme Packing Company’s Justis Mosqueda and Evan “Tex” Western sat down to talk over the Green Bay Packers’ 14-12 win in Tampa Bay. Despite the strong defensive performance that was boosted by turnovers, the offensive run game — and personnel packages — have serious problems. The special teams is the best we’ve seen in years, though.

Want more great Packers audio content from Acme Packing Company? Subscribe to our feed wherever you get your podcasts — and give us a quick 5-star rating if you’re enjoying it! It helps boost our profile and spread the word.