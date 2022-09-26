Monday Night Football, Week 3: Cowboys-Giants picks, TV/streaming info, & more

Monday Night Football is almost here, and this week football fans will get to see an NFC East matchup between one of the division’s preseason favorites and a rival off to a surprising 2-0 start. The New York Giants were nobody’s pick to be a playoff contender, but they are undefeated through two weeks and have a chance to start 3-0 against a Dallas Cowboys team that will feature backup quarterback Cooper Rush under center.

Those same Giants have outscored their opponents by just four points, however, with wins by one and three points in the first two games. Meanwhile, Dallas beat last year’s AFC champions last week with Rush at quarterback to improve to 1-1 on the season.

The Green Bay Packers will play both of these two teams, thanks to the NFC East being on their schedule rotation this season. The Giants will be up first in two weeks’ time, when the two teams meet in London; then Green Bay gets to face Mike McCarthy for the first time when the Cowboys come to Lambeau Field in week 10.

Join us here for tonight’s game and check out our picks below.

WHO?

Dallas Cowboys (1-1) vs. New York Giants (2-0)

WHEN?

Monday, September 26, 2022

8:15 PM Eastern Time

WHERE?

MetLife Stadium

East Rutherford, New Jersey

HOW?

TV Broadcast

ESPN & ABC

Commentators: Joe Buck, Troy Aikman, Lisa Salters

Radio Broadcast

Westwood One Sports

SiriusXM 88 (national broadcast), 81 (Broncos broadcast), 83 (Seahawks broadcast)

Online Streaming

NFL+ app

ESPN app

APC Game Picks