Tuesday Cheese Curds: Matt LaFleur prepares for in-season tweaks

Saying the first three weeks of the 2022 season has been a mixed bag is putting it mildly. An emphatic loss, a fairly dominant win, and a grimy, grind-it-out quasi-revenge game will give you that kind of feeling.

But it’s a long season, and sooner or later the Packers’ will level out a bit. At least, you’d hope.

In-season adjustments are hard to nail down, but they definitely play a factor in long-term performance. This week, head coach Matt LaFleur is talking through two big in-season adjustments that he hopes will help the Packers find a bit more consistency.

Will they? That’s anybody’s guess. But at least the Packers aren’t embodying the definition of insanity. In a league where too many things persist because teams have just always done them that way, that’s progress. It’s a low bar, but at least the Packers are clearing it.

LaFleur has tinkered with the practice structure before, and doing so again might help the Packers avoid another spate of groin and hamstring issues.

