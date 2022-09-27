For Cheddar or Wurst: O Romeo, Romeo, we love thou Romeo

It hasn’t been 48 hours yet but hopefully everyone’s blood pressure has returned somewhat to normal.

The Green Bay Packers’ 14-12 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday featured enough excitement at the end to last an entire season. It wasn’t pretty at times (especially on offense in the second half) but a win is a win and as Matt LaFleur said afterwards, “We’ll never apologize for winning.”

It’s tough to argue with the coach considering how big of a thorn the Buccaneers have been in Green Bay’s side in recent years. Yet there was plenty to draw from in terms of improvement while also celebrating what the Packers did well on Sunday including the much anticipated debut of the Romeo Doubs show.

In the latest episode of For Cheddar or Wurst, Lindsay and Kris break down the outstanding performance of the defense and christen Doubs as the next star Packers receiver. They also wonder what the deal is with Aaron Rodgers not throwing downfield and what the heck happened to the offense overall in the second half.

It was a huge win for the Packers and they are in the thick of things in the NFC…For Cheddar or Wurst.