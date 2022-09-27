 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Packers bring in 7 for workouts on Tuesday

Six of the seven players are offensive skill position players.

Jacksonville Jaguars v Las Vegas Raiders Photo by Nick Cammett/Diamond Images via Getty Images

Now that running back Patrick Taylor has been promoted to the 53-man roster, the Green Bay Packers have an open roster spot on their practice squad. According to ESPN’s Rob Demovsky, the Packers brought in seven players on Tuesday for workouts, presumably as candidates for that final spot on the practice squad. The players were running backs Ryquell Armstead, Max Borghi, Nate McCrary and Ty’Son Williams, receiver Ra’Shaun Henry, tight end Jared Scott and cornerback Corey Ballentine.

If Armstead signs in Green Bay, it would be his second stint with the team. Armstead spent the better part of two months on the Packers’ practice squad in 2021 before he was signed to the Jacksonville Jaguars' active roster. Armstead was originally drafted by the Jaguars in the fifth round and has recorded all 50 of his regular season carries with the team.

Borghi (2022), McCrary (2021) and Williams (2020) are all former undrafted running backs from the last three draft classes. Only Williams (35 carries and nine receptions) has seen action in NFL regular season games.

Henry is an interesting receiver prospect standing at 6’2” with a 4.46-second 40-yard dash. Head coach Matt LaFleur typically likes heavier receivers, but it’s hard to ignore how athletic Henry is. It’s worth noting that a receiver on the Packers’ practice squad, Travis Fulgham, was recently released only to re-sign with the team when Sammy Watkins, Christian Watson and Randall Cobb missed practice time.

Scott is a 6’6” tight end from Idaho State who was originally signed as an undrafted free agent by the Carolina Panthers, like Henry, after he impressed the team in a rookie minicamp tryout. Scott previously played for Prairie View A&M and Wyoming before his stint at Idaho State. According to NFL Draft Scout, he ran a 4.80-second 40-yard dash.

Arguably the most veteran of all of the prospects brought in was Ballentine, a cornerback who was originally drafted by the New York Giants in the sixth round of the 2019 draft. The former Division II player has played in 32 games (split over three teams) and started four (all with the Giants) during his NFL career. He most recently spent the summer with the Atlanta Falcons and a two-week stint with the Arizona Cardinals’ practice squad.

