Packers bring in 7 for workouts on Tuesday

Now that running back Patrick Taylor has been promoted to the 53-man roster, the Green Bay Packers have an open roster spot on their practice squad. According to ESPN’s Rob Demovsky, the Packers brought in seven players on Tuesday for workouts, presumably as candidates for that final spot on the practice squad. The players were running backs Ryquell Armstead, Max Borghi, Nate McCrary and Ty’Son Williams, receiver Ra’Shaun Henry, tight end Jared Scott and cornerback Corey Ballentine.

With pick 140 in the 2019 NFL Draft, the #Jaguars select Ryquell Armstead, RB, Temple.



Ryquell Armstead posted a Good #RAS with Good size, Great speed, V.Poor explosiveness, Good agility at the RB position. pic.twitter.com/Zg5KZHZhhp — Kent Lee Platte (@MathBomb) April 27, 2019

If Armstead signs in Green Bay, it would be his second stint with the team. Armstead spent the better part of two months on the Packers’ practice squad in 2021 before he was signed to the Jacksonville Jaguars' active roster. Armstead was originally drafted by the Jaguars in the fifth round and has recorded all 50 of his regular season carries with the team.

Borghi (2022), McCrary (2021) and Williams (2020) are all former undrafted running backs from the last three draft classes. Only Williams (35 carries and nine receptions) has seen action in NFL regular season games.

#8 #RAS WR 2022



Ra'shaun Henry is a WR prospect in the 2022 draft class. He scored a 9.4 RAS out of a possible 10.00. This ranked 168 out of 2768 WR from 1987 to 2022. https://t.co/9jtzie1Dzb #RAS pic.twitter.com/19luz2lhI8 — Kent Lee Platte (@MathBomb) April 13, 2022

Henry is an interesting receiver prospect standing at 6’2” with a 4.46-second 40-yard dash. Head coach Matt LaFleur typically likes heavier receivers, but it’s hard to ignore how athletic Henry is. It’s worth noting that a receiver on the Packers’ practice squad, Travis Fulgham, was recently released only to re-sign with the team when Sammy Watkins, Christian Watson and Randall Cobb missed practice time.

Scott is a 6’6” tight end from Idaho State who was originally signed as an undrafted free agent by the Carolina Panthers, like Henry, after he impressed the team in a rookie minicamp tryout. Scott previously played for Prairie View A&M and Wyoming before his stint at Idaho State. According to NFL Draft Scout, he ran a 4.80-second 40-yard dash.

With pick 180 in the 2019 NFL Draft, the #Giants select Corey Ballentine, CB, Washburn.



Corey Ballentine posted a Elite #RAS with Good size, Good speed, Elite explosiveness, Good agility at the CB position. pic.twitter.com/T9oxTj3GxK — Kent Lee Platte (@MathBomb) April 27, 2019

Arguably the most veteran of all of the prospects brought in was Ballentine, a cornerback who was originally drafted by the New York Giants in the sixth round of the 2019 draft. The former Division II player has played in 32 games (split over three teams) and started four (all with the Giants) during his NFL career. He most recently spent the summer with the Atlanta Falcons and a two-week stint with the Arizona Cardinals’ practice squad.