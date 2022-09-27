Join APC’s Justis Mosqueda on Pack-A-Day Live

The Pack-A-Day Podcast hosted by Andy Herman will be broadcast live on YouTube at this link on Tuesday night at 7 PM CST. Herman’s guests for the live podcast will be Acme Packing Company’s own Justis Mosqueda and Packer Report’s Ross Uglem.

If you have any burning questions about the Green Bay Packers, be sure to make a comment in the broadcast’s chat so they can be answered.

Mosqueda also stopped by Locked On Packers this week with former APC writer Peter Bukowski to talk about the Pony packages that Green Bay hasn’t been able to really figure out this season.