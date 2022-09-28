Packers Reacts Survey, Week 4: How are you feeling about Green Bay’s special teams?

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NFL. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Green Bay Packers fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate.

This week, we’re looking at the Packers’ special teams a bit in our Reacts surveys. Rich Bisaccia’s arrival as special teams coordinator has seen at least some improvements on those units from the last few years. A group that ranked 32nd in DVOA a year ago is up to 14th through three games. That’s an improvement, but is it enough? Is it what you were hoping for?

That question is among this week’s Reacts questions, where we’re also wondering about your feelings regarding rookie linebacker Quay Walker. He has had some “wow” moments so far, but has also been caught out of position a handful of times. Give us your grade for the rookie’s start to the year and weigh in on our other questions in the survey below, and keep an eye out for the results later on this week!