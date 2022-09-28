Wednesday Cheese Curds: Romeo Doubs assumes command

Tired of Romeo Doubs content?

First, too bad. Second, who hurt you?

After a performance Green Bay Packers fans could see coming since training camp, Doubs has emerged as the top target for Aaron Rodgers after just three games.

You don’t find consistency like his much in young receivers, let alone players in their first year in the NFL. Eight targets, eight catches and his first touchdown. If that isn’t enough to get Aaron Rodgers looking his way more, then we don’t know what will be.

Being a camp star and a regular season dud happens frequently in the NFL (hello Matt Schaub) so Doubs deserves plenty of praise as a rookie for carrying success into September and soon October. Even when Sammy Watkins returns from injured reserve, does anyone really think Doubs will relinquish his spot in the lineup?

I don’t think so.

The wide receiver room is now star crossed and Romeo is the sun, not Juliet.

Winning over? I’d argue he’s fully won them over. The second iteration of a Green Bay #87 destroying secondaries has commenced.

It’s amazing what happens when you sign guys specifically for their special teams abilities instead of other areas and HOPING they can also play special teams.

Clay Matthews rides off into the sunset in quieter way than we would have thought after how his career started in Green Bay. Still, the guy is a Packers legend and his forced fumble of Rashard Mendenhall in Super Bowl XLV stemmed the Steelers’ momentum.

This is probably still too early to declare this outright but you can’t argue with the current results. Adams is on an 0-3 team and is being targeted far less than he was in Green Bay. Meanwhile the Packers offense is still struggling but the upside is clear with the rebuilt receiver room in Adams’ absence.

