Report: Packers sign CB Corey Ballentine to practice squad

The Green Bay Packers brought in seven players for workouts on Tuesday, which included cornerback Corey Ballentine. Typically, if the team is going to sign a player from a workout, it usually happens on the same day. Sports Illustrated’s Bill Huber has reported that the team has waited until Wednesday to sign Ballentine, though, who has joined the Packers on their practice squad.

Green Bay doesn’t need to make a corresponding roster move, as the team elevated running back Patrick Taylor to the 53-man roster last week, which opened up a roster spot on the practice squad. Taylor was called up when receiver Sammy Watkins was placed on the injured reserve for a hamstring injury.

With pick 180 in the 2019 NFL Draft, the #Giants select Corey Ballentine, CB, Washburn.



Corey Ballentine posted a Elite #RAS with Good size, Good speed, Elite explosiveness, Good agility at the CB position. pic.twitter.com/T9oxTj3GxK — Kent Lee Platte (@MathBomb) April 27, 2019

Six of the seven players the Packers worked out on Tuesday were offensive skill players, but Ballentine — the sole defender — was arguably the most veteran among any of the players that Green Bay brought in. He was originally drafted in the sixth round of the 2019 draft by the New York Giants and has seen game action with three teams since entering the league. In total, he’s made four starts in 32 games, has recorded 46 tackles, two pass deflections and has returned 35 kick returns over his NFL career.

Ballentine joins cornerback Kiondre Thomas at the position on the practice squad. The team only rosters five cornerbacks on the 53-man roster, a fairly light number, which is one reason why the Packers might have made the move. For reference, at receiver, a position that typically has equal numbers on the roster to cornerback, Green Bay has six players on the 53-man roster, two more on the practice squad and another on the injured reserve.

Starting cornerback Jaire Alexander left Week 3 with a groin injury and did not return. On Monday, head coach Matt LaFleur did not provide an update on Alexander’s injury. While LaFleur stated post-game that Alexander was “all smiles” following the Packers’ win against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the signing of a cornerback could mean that the team simply needs another player at the position to run practice this week.