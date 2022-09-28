Green Bay Packers to wear alternate uniforms vs New York Jets in Week 6

The Green Bay Packers announced on Wednesday that they will wear their alternate uniforms inspired by the 1950-1953 Packers in Week 6 against the New York Jets. Unlike the Packers’ usual uniforms, the alternate uniform features no logo on the helmet, a gray facemask, green pants, yellow numbers, two single yellow stripes on the shoulders and no TV numbers.

#Packers 50s Classic Uniforms return to Lambeau Field Week 6 #GoPackGo pic.twitter.com/B3dZPXYwdL — Green Bay Packers (@packers) September 28, 2022

This is a fairly new take on the Packers’ “throwbacks,” as the team debuted the uniform against the Washington Football Team in Week 7 of 2021. The Packers won that game 24-10. Prior to these “new” throwback uniforms, Green Bay’s alternate jerseys typically mimicked the pre-1950s Packers who wore blue as their primary color.

The Packers also announced today that the team will be honoring former safety LeRoy Butler at halftime of their Week 11 game against the Tennessee Titans. Butler was named to the Pro Football Hall of Fame this past summer. The four-time Pro Bowler was inducted into the Packers’ Hall of Fame in 2007.