Pick the Packers’ top play from the week 3 victory over the Buccaneers

The Green Bay Packers exorcised some old demons on Sunday afternoon, defeating the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 14-12. Due to injuries on both offenses, the game hardly looked like the fireworks show you’d expect from Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers, but the Packers’ defense proved they can make plays when necessary in big games.

With Sammy Watkins recently placed on IR and Christian Watson nursing a hamstring injury, Romeo Doubs was thrust into the spotlight and showed off the flashes of brilliance we saw from him in the preseason. Making the most out of every opportunity is crucial for young receivers playing with Hall of Fame QBs, and Doubs did just that by catching all eight of his targets and squeezing as many yards as possible out of each one. Let’s take a look at the game’s top plays.

The Buccaneers opened up the game on a tear, driving deep into Packers territory with ease. But thanks to a Kenny Clark sack, the drive shorted out at the 27-yard line and the Bucs were forced to kick a field goal. Down 3-0, the Packers put together a brilliant drive in response. Rodgers and co. spread the ball around on the drive, with Randall Cobb, Aaron Jones, and Romeo Doubs all playing integral parts in marching into the Buccaneers’ territory. Doubs, however, shined the brightest. On 3rd & 3 from the Tampa Bay 5-yard line, Doubs was the beneficiary of a quick hitter from Rodgers and a pick from Allen Lazard and scored his first NFL touchdown. Hopefully, this is the first of many to come.

Heck of a play by #Packers rookie Quay Walker forcing a fumble here and preventing #Bucs points before halftime.pic.twitter.com/BvHOiZAQNR — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) September 25, 2022

Following a Buccaneers punt on the next drive, the Packers marched down the field once again, this time going 71 yards and scoring on a quick strike to Allen Lazard. The Bucs were unable to respond, as Rashan Gary ended their drive on 3rd down and gave the Packers excellent field position. The game was on the verge of being blown open, and the Packers seized the opportunity… until they didn’t. Facing 3rd & Goal at the Buccaneers’ 5-yard line, Rodgers dumped the ball down to Aaron Jones, who fumbled trying to make his way into the end zone. Suddenly, the Bucs had life. Tom Brady did what he always does with 2 minutes left and methodically made his way down the field. But in one of the most crucial plays of the game, Quay Walker forced a Breshad Perriman fumble in Green Bay territory, assuring that the Bucs would not steal momentum easily.

After the Buccaneers’ late first-half fumble, both teams engaged in a punting exhibition as each offense was stuck in mud. Multiple three-and-outs and a Rodgers interception later, the Packers lead the Bucs 14-6 deep into the fourth quarter. Rodgers and the offense stalled at the Bucs’ 42-yard line and were forced to punt, providing Brady with 3 minutes to tie the game up; a horror movie in the making. He dinked and dunked his way down the field and fired a pass to Russell Gage in the end zone, putting the Bucs in position to tie the game with a 2-point conversion. The Packers snuffed out the play, possibly with some help from the home team’s Jumbotron, and De’Vondre Campbell tipped the pass. Incomplete. Attempt failed. Packers win and defeat Brady in his home stadium.

The rookies led the way on this week's top plays, with Quay Walker and Romeo Doubs shining in a critical Packers win.