Packers Injury Report Update: RT Elgton Jenkins misses Wednesday’s practice

Only two players were held out of the Green Bay Packers’ opening practice of Week 4: tackle Elgton Jenkins (knee) and tackle Caleb Jones (illness.) Jenkins participated in every single offensive snap that the Packers played offensively against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday, but is recovering from an ACL tear that ended his 2021 season and started him on the physically unable to perform list this summer. This very well could just be rest for the Packers’ starting right tackle, who only on Friday was a “full participant” in practice for the first time this season.

Alexander, Watson are limited in #Packers' walk-through practice. RB AJ Dillon added to report with a knee and is limited. pic.twitter.com/PqKutwizmt — Tom Silverstein (@TomSilverstein) September 28, 2022

Beyond Jenkins and Jones, who was a Week 3 inactive as a healthy scratch, cornerback Jaire Alexander (groin), left tackle David Bakhtiari (knee), running back A.J. Dillon (knee), outside linebacker Jonathan Garvin (hip), receiver Allen Lazard (ankle), tight end Marcedes Lewis (groin) and receiver Christian Watson (hamstring) were limited participants in the Packers’ “jogthrough” practice. Like Jenkins, Bakhtiari is rehabbing a past ACL tear and played in last week’s game. The assumption is that Bakhtiari will not practice tomorrow, as LaFleur stated two weeks ago that Bakhtiari will be one practice on, one practice off even when he’s healthy enough to play in games.

Watson missed last week’s game with a hamstring injury and missed both Thursday and Friday’s practices last week. Lazard missed Thursday’s practice and Week 2 with an ankle injury, but was able to contribute in Week 3. Lewis also missed Thursday’s practice with his groin injury and was listed as questionable by the team on Friday but suited up against Tampa Bay.

Alexander left the Buccaneers’ game last week with his groin injury and never returned to the field. The fact that he’s practicing should be taken as a good sign. LaFleur stated today that Alexander is day-to-day. If Alexander can’t go, Rasul Douglas will lineup at outside cornerback and Keisean Nixon will come off the bench as the team’s slot corner.

The injuries to Dillon and Garvin are new, as they did not miss playing time against Tampa and were not on the injury report in Week 3.

The only two players to miss practice for the New England Patriots today, Green Bay’s Week 4 opponent, are quarterback Mac Jones (ankle) and former Packers defensive lineman Lawrence Guy (shoulder.) Jones was diagnosed with a high ankle sprain after the Patriots’ loss to the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday, but New England has not officially ruled him out from playing this week. If Jones cannot start, Brian Hoyer will replace him in the lineup.