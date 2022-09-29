The Green Bay Packers’ secondary gave up a huge day to Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson in week one. However, Jefferson’s career day (9 catches for 184 yards and two scores) has been the only dark spot on what is otherwise a very solid start to the season overall by the team’s pass defense.

Indeed, The Packers’ performance against all receiving threats they have faced not named Jefferson has been generally excellent. Excluding Jefferson’s big day — while acknowledging that it still needs to be included in the overall look at the defense — the team has allowed 52 completions on 74 pass attempts for 434 yards, one touchdown, and one interception. Although the completion rate is high (just over 70%), that comes out to just 5.86 yards per attempt, which would rank second in the NFL overall, with a passer rating of 84.0.

How much of that good play, however, is due to the lack of quality receiving weapons faced in the last two games against the Chicago Bears and Tampa Bay Buccaneers? That portion of the equation plays into it as well. But the eye test shows a team that has looked better the last two games, and really, even since halftime against Minnesota.

Among the reasons for the improvements have been a return to high-level coverage by linebacker De’Vondre Campbell and sustained good work from Rasul Douglas. Today’s cheese curds look at those two players’ work in the passing game and much more.

What You Might’ve Missed: Cover man Campbell | Packers.com

The Packers’ All-Pro inside linebacker was a menace in pass coverage all game last Sunday, not just on the two-point play. It's great to see him playing elite football once again after a little bit of a hiccup to start the 2022 season.

Packers CB Rasul Douglas off to fast start in 2022 | Packers Wire

Meanwhile, Douglas is also picking up where he left off last year, giving up just 48 receiving yards over 12 targets in 89 coverage snaps (per PFF).

What's next for Green Bay Packers LT David Bakhtiari? - ESPN

The fact that Bakhtiari participated in Wednesday's walkthrough practice certainly looks like a positive sign after he played 34 snaps on Sunday. Are we a week or two away from him playing every snap?

Johnny Blood's name wasn't McNally and his Packers uniform wasn't blue | Packersnews.com

The statue of Johnny Blood has been repainted to reflect the Packers' actual uniform color (yellow), though the plaque still has what appears to be an incorrect name (or at least a different name from the one that he used as a player).

Ranking the 20 Super Bowl winners since the NFL’s 2002 realignment - The Athletic ($)

This model ranks the 2010 Packers as the 8th-best Super Bowl winner of the last 20 years. Not bad for a team that snuck into the playoffs as the 6th seed.

Minneapolis chosen as contingency site if Chiefs-Buccaneers game has to relocate | ESPN

For now, Chiefs-Bucs is still scheduled to be played in Tampa, but that could change and if it does, both teams will fly to Minnesota with the Vikings in London to play the Saints.

Motor lodge receptionist awarded $21k after being yelled at for buying a pumpkin - NZ Herald

The worldwide pumpkin vs. pumpkin spice debate takes another unexpected turn.