Thursday Night Football, Week 4: Picks and game details for Dolphins-Bengals

Thursday night seems to come more quickly every week, and it has already arrived to kick off week 4 of the 2022 NFL season. This week, one of the league’s two remaining undefeated teams heads north to face the defending AFC champions, who are off to a rough start.

The latter team is the Cincinnati Bengals, who have started off 1-2. The team lost a pair of three-point games to start the season before earning a convincing win over the New York Jets a week ago. Meanwhile, Miami has back-to-back wins over a pair of conference favorites, beating the Ravens and Bills in consecutive close games the past two weeks.

WHO?

Miami Dolphins (3-0) vs. Cincinnati Bengals (1-2)

Odds: Courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook

WHERE?

Paycor Stadium

Cincinnati, Ohio

WHEN?

Thursday, September 29, 2022

8:15 PM Eastern Time

HOW?

TV Broadcast/Online Streaming

Amazon Prime

Broadcasters: Al Michaels, Kirk Herbstreit

NFL+ app

