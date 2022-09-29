Packers Injury Report: CB Jaire Alexander did not participant in Thursday’s practice

Green Bay Packers cornerback Jaire Alexander went down early on in Week 3 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers with a groin injury, but was able to practice in the Packers’ “jogthrough” practice on Wednesday. Unfortunately, he was held out of participation on Thursday when Green Bay put their shoulder pads on again.

Christian Watson was upgraded to full participation, while Jaire Alexander was a DNP today. pic.twitter.com/EzGiXN42iX — Matt Schneidman (@mattschneidman) September 29, 2022

Alexander was replaced by slot cornerback Rasul Douglas as an outside cornerback versus Tampa Bay and special teamer Keisean Nixon came off the bench to replace Douglas in the slot on Sunday. In the pre-practice presser, head coach Matt LaFleur stated that Alexander looked good “for what they asked” on Wednesday, with Alexander’s status for Week 4 being very much in the air. It’s worth noting that Green Bay signed a cornerback, Corey Ballentine, to their practice squad on Wednesday, which gives them another body at the position for at least a week.

Along with Alexander, left tackle David Bakhtiari (knee) and tight end Marcedes Lewis (groin) were also non-participants on Thursday. Bakhtiari is one practice on, one practice off, so this should come as no surprise. Last week, Bakhtiari made his 2022 debut and split series with Yosh Nijman at left tackle in a decision that LaFleur stated was heavily impacted by the weather in Tampa. Lewis played in Week 3, despite being on the injury report for the same groin injury, and he usually takes an early week practice off as a veteran rest day. Bakhtiari and Lewis’ statuses are questionable for Sunday, too, but they seem a tad bit more likely to play than Alexander.

Running back A.J. Dillon (knee), outside linebacker Jonathan Garvin (hip) and receiver Christian Watson (hamstring) returned as full participants in practice today. Dillon and Garvin’s injuries popped up on the injury report for the first time on Wednesday, so it’s nice to see that their injuries are not serious. Watson missed Week 3’s action with that hamstring injury and today marks the first time since Week 1 that he’s been a full participant in practice.

Right tackle Elgton Jenkins, who like Bakhtiari is recovering from an ACL tear, was a limited participant in practice today after not practicing on Wednesday. Jenkins played on Sunday and was a limited participant in both Wednesday and Thursday’s practices last week. Receiver Allen Lazard, who has been battling an ankle injury for the entire month, was also a limited participant in practice. He missed Week 1 with the injury, which stemmed from being stepped on in practice, but played in both Week 2 and Week 3.

The New England Patriots still have not officially ruled out quarterback Mac Jones from playing in Week 4, despite him suffering a confirmed high ankle sprain in Week 3 against the Baltimore Ravens. He, defensive lineman Lawrence Guy (shoulder) and offensive lineman Yodny Cajuste (thumb) were non-participants in New England’s practice on Thursday. Jones and Guy also missed practice on Wednesday while Cajuste was a limited participant.