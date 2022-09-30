Friday Cheese Curds: Robert Tonyan is building towards his big moment

Just because Robert Tonyan was first doesn’t mean he was the best.

With the three big ACL injuries from a year ago (one of which was actually at the tail end of 2020), Tonyan returned first among himself, Elgton Jenkins, and David Bakhtiari. He was back in the lineup for Week 1 while Jenkins and Bakhtiari made their debuts the following two games.

Yet Tonyan had to wait until Sunday’s game in Tampa Bay to truly test his rebuilt knee when it was hit on a simple three-yard reception. Tonyan hopped right up and cleared a psychological hurdle every player has to clear in return from a major injury.

Now it’s time for him to get back in rhythm with quarterback Aaron Rodgers and become the key cog to the offensive machine that he was in 2020. His workload has slowly been increasing and Tonyan is confident it will “click” again.

If the Packers want to re-establish the deep passing game, Tonyan needs to be a big reason why. He excelled there two years ago and can again.

Until then, Big Bob will await his big moment.

Tonyan’s focus on the mental part of the recovery as well as the physical is impressive and hopefully pays off down the road. He can and should be a big part of the offense as the season progresses.

