Intercepted: Breaking down Packers-Patriots with Mark Schofield

By justis.mosqueda
/ new
New England Patriots vs Green Bay Packers Set Number: X162292 TK1

Justis Mosqueda was joined this week on Intercepted by New England Patriots fan and one of SB Nation’s newest hires Mark Schofield. Is there any chance Mac Jones actually plays this week? Is this a trap game for the Packers? What will the Patriots take away defensively? We answer those questions and more.

