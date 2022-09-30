SB Nation Reacts: Week 4 Results

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NFL. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Green Bay Packers fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate.

We asked and you answered. Below are the results from the Week 4 SB Nation Reacts surveys, both on the national level and from Acme Packing Company itself. We’re riding higher than ever coming off of a big win against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

National Results

On the national level, most fans think that the final undefeated team of the 2022 NFL season — the Philadelphia Eagles — is the leader in the NFC. The Green Bay Packers have jumped the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after their Week 3 battle, but the Los Angeles Rams are ahead in a close race for second in the conference. The Packers play the Eagles in Week 12 in Philadelphia and the Rams in Week 15, coming off of a bye, at Lambeau Field.

It’s no surprise that the Packers are picked to beat the New England Patriots this week. With quarterback Mac Jones’ high ankle sprain likely leading to him missing the game, the point spread this week has hovered around double digits in Green Bay’s favor. If the Packers lose at home to Brian Hoyer, it will be one of the upsets of the season.

Acme Packing Company results

95 percent of Packers fans think the team is moving in the right direction, eclipsing the previous season-high of 89 percent that was set in the preseason and in Week 1. Confidence in the team has more than doubled since Week 2, when the sky was falling coming off the loss to the Minnesota Vikings in the season opener.

Receiver Romeo Doubs was named the NFL’s Rookie of the Week after a Week 3 performance that saw him catch eight balls for the Packers in their win over the Buccaneers. Expectations are now sky high as the majority of fans assume he will lead the team in receiving from this point forward. Currently, Doubs leads the Packers with 137 receiving yards and 14 receptions. Second in those marks are tight end Robert Tonyan (11 receptions) and receiver Sammy Watkins (111 yards), who is now on the injured reserve. Receiver Allen Lazard is the only player in Green Bay with multiple touchdown receptions in 2022.

Generally, Packers fans seem content with the performance of inside linebacker Quay Walker, who was taken in the first round of this past draft. Only 1 percent of voters have given him a D or F grade through three games of his career. Walker has started opposite of 2021 All-Pro De’Vondre Campbell in 3-4 and nickel looks that at times put him in a position to blitz quarterbacks.

It was a big deal when head coach Matt LaFleur fired Maurice Drayton after the Packers’ playoff collapse against the San Francisco 49ers last winter and hired Rich Bisaccia to be the team’s third special teams coordinator in four years under LaFleur. The team has clearly made improvements in that phase of football, but their biggest test comes against the New England Patriots this week. 47 percent of fans say that special teams play has exceeded expectations this year while only 2 percent voted that it has fallen short of expectations.