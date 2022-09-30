Packers Injury Report: CB Jaire Alexander questionable vs Patriots

Only two players were given an injury status on the Green Bay Packers’ Friday injury report: cornerback Jaire Alexander (questionable, groin) and tackle Caleb Jones (illness, out.) Alexander left last week’s game with his groin injury and did not practice on Thursday, but was a limited participant on both Wednesday and Friday. Jones, who has yet to be activated for a gameday, missed every practice this week with an illness.

It doesn’t necessarily mean he will play the whole game Sunday vs. NE, but David Bakhtiari is completely off the injury report.



Running back A.J. Dillon (knee) and receiver Christian Watson (hamstring) remained full participants on Friday after being limited on Wednesday. Watson missed Week 3 with his hamstring injury. Outside linebacker Jonathan Garvin (hip) reverted back to a limited participant on Friday after being a full go on Thursday. Like Dillon, Garvin’s injury occurred after the Packers’ Week 3 game.

Left tackle David Bakhtiari (knee), right tackle Elgton Jenkins (knee), tight end Marcedes Lewis (groin) and receiver Allen Lazard (ankle) were all limited participants on Friday but were not given injury designations, meaning that they will play unless there are setbacks between now and Sunday. All four of them played last week with Bakhtiari making his debut in a rotational role with Yosh Nijman.

Earlier today, head coach Matt LaFleur stated that the team is trying to give Bakhtiari as many snaps in games as they can. LaFleur claimed earlier in the week that Bakhtiari’s rotational status last week was impacted by the weather. It’s at least possible that Bakhtiari plays his first full game since his ACL tear on New Year’s Eve 2020 this week against the Patriots.

The Patriots officially ruled out starting quarterback Mac Jones (ankle), defensive lineman Lawrence Guy (shoulder) and offensive lineman Yodny Cajuste (thumb) on Friday. Jones has not practiced with the team since he was injured against the Baltimore Ravens in Week 3 and Brian Hoyer will replace him under center.

Beyond the players ruled out, safety Joshuah Bledsoe (groin), safety Kyle Duggar (knee), defensive lineman Davon Godchaux (back), linebacker Raekwon McMillan (thumb), receiver Jakobi Myers (knee), cornerback Jalen Mills (hamstring) and safety Adrian Phillips (ribs) were listed as questionable by New England.