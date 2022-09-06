For Cheddar or Wurst: The good and bad heading into Week 1 against the Vikings

Kris and Lindsay make their return as the Green Bay Packers finally head into the regular season. The gang speaks on what they’re excited and worried about in 2022, as well as what they think this year’s team will accomplish.

