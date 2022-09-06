Green Bay Packers work out 4 on Tuesday

The NFL transaction report, via Pro Football Network’s Aaron Wilson, stated on Tuesday that the following players worked out for the Green Bay Packers: Kevin Atkins (DT, Fresno State), Darrell Baker (DB, Georgia Southern), Olaijah Griffin (DB, USC) and KeeSean Johnson (WR, Fresno State.) As a reminder, Tuesday, the off day for NFL players who are playing Sunday games, is generally when teams work out the bulk of their tryout players during the season. Generally, the players brought in are there to compete for practice squad spots.

Atkins was brought in by the Packers on a pre-draft visit ahead of him signing with the San Francisco 49ers as an undrafted free agent in May. It’s worth bringing up that Atkins was brought in on a pre-draft visit because the Packers already brought in another pre-draft visit, cornerback Benjie Franklin via the Jacksonville Jaguars, to the practice squad following cutdowns.

At Fresno State, Atkins was a four-year starter and a three-time All-Mountain West honorable mention player. He apparently did not work out at Fresno State’s pro day this winter and was not invited to the combine, so his measurables are not recorded.

Darrell Baker is a CB prospect in the 2022 draft class. He scored a 9.06 RAS out of a possible 10.00. This ranked 182 out of 1923 CB from 1987 to 2022. https://t.co/fajHZbMLKu #RAS pic.twitter.com/yqrB1Vu9qa — Kent Lee Platte (@MathBomb) April 1, 2022

Baker was a player who had a chance to get drafted last spring but signed with the Arizona Cardinals when he went undrafted. Standing at nearly 6’1” with a low 4.4s 40-yard dash, he has the tools to warrant a practice squad spot. The former walk-on started his final two seasons at cornerback for Georgia Southern.

Olaijah Griffin is a CB prospect in the 2021 draft class. He scored a 2.62 RAS out of a possible 10.00. This ranked 1317 out of 1784 CB from 1987 to 2021. https://t.co/QpTyRQo2Zh #RAS via @Mathbomb pic.twitter.com/zHagZA2WzE — Kent Lee Platte (@MathBomb) April 15, 2021

Like Baker, Griffin is also a cornerback. Griffin is the son of rapper Warren G and started at USC in 2019 and 2020 before declaring early for the NFL draft. Despite going undrafted, he stuck on the Buffalo Bills’ practice squad in 2021 before being waived recently, claimed by the New York Giants and waived again in about a two-week span. Griffin isn’t the athlete that Baker is, as he weighed in at 176 and ran a 4.58-second 40-yard dash at USC pro day.

KeeSean Johnson was drafted with pick 174 of round 6 in the 2019 draft class. He scored a 3.21 RAS out of a possible 10.00. This ranked 1542 out of 2271 WR from 1987 to 2019. https://t.co/IGPNwV6vnB #RAS pic.twitter.com/q6XIZ9SZQD — Kent Lee Platte (@MathBomb) August 30, 2021

Last but not least is Atkins’ former teammate Johnson, who has been in the league since 2019. Like former Packer Davante Adams, Johnson’s route to the NFL was through Fresno State via Palo Alto. Johnson even broke Adams’ records, finishing his college career as the leader in receptions and receiving yards in program history.

He was originally drafted by the Arizona Cardinals in 2019 before he was waived at cutdowns last season and picked up by the Philadelphia Eagles. He spent this summer with the San Francisco 49ers, who waived him during the first wave of cuts, and later spent two weeks with the Atlanta Falcons.

In the regular season, Johnson has recorded 36 receptions for 360 yards and a touchdown. In total, he’s played 585 offensive snaps and 11 special teams snaps over 18 games and five starts.