Packers Reacts Survey, Week 1: Who will lead Green Bay in receiving in 2022?

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NFL. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Green Bay Packers fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate.

How are you feeling as a Green Bay Packers fan as we head into the 2022 season? The Packers open up in Minnesota on Sunday to start another quest for a fifth Super Bowl title and 14th NFL championship, and it’s time to get take the temperature of the fan base as a whole.

Additionally, in this week’s survey we want to see how Packers fans feel about the receiving corps. With Davante Adams departed for the Raiders, there are numerous intriguing options for Aaron Rodgers to throw to. But who will be the true leader among that receiving group? Give us your pick for who will lead the team in receiving yards for the 2022 season as well, and look for the results later this week.