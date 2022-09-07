Wednesday Cheese Curds: Vikings’ weapons will provide early litmus test for hyped Packers defense

After months and months of hype, it’s finally time for the Green Bay Packers defense to show what they can do.

With the offense going through a bit of a transition phase thanks to the trade of Davante Adams, all eyes are on the defense following a strong first season under Joe Barry. The group punctuated the season with a brilliant performance against the San Francisco 49ers in the playoffs that was wasted due to special teams malfeasance and offensive struggles.

They will look to pick up where they left off as the Packers open the season against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday and Minnesota should give the defense a test right out of the gate. Dalvin Cook, Justin Jefferson, and Adam Thielen all provide challenges even for a top defense.

Jefferson against Jaire Alexander might be one of the most anticipated matchups of the day while De’Vondre Campbell will look to keep Cook in his sights. It will be a good measuring stick to see if the great defense on paper is also great on the field.

There’s more on the defense plus a potential eyesore coming to Chicago in today’s curds.

Packers cornerback Jaire Alexander won’t get bored if defensive coordinator Joe Barry lets him follow Justin Jefferson—PackersNews.com (subscription)

Alexander is finally healthy after a shoulder injury limited him a year ago and he will be looking to prove he’s back in business against one of the best wide receivers in the league.

De’Vondre Campbell ready for Packers’ defense to ‘just line up and go’—Packers.com

After so much time spent learning a new defense a year ago, this year Campbell and company can just go play. As the player wearing the headset, Campbell is responsible for calling signals and he should be much more comfortable in year two. A scary proposition indeed.

Packers Season Preview: Three Reasons for Concern on Defense—Packer Central

There is always a danger a team (or side of the ball) can buy into the hype and lose focus. That’s the challenge awaiting this defense, especially since they ranked 28th in points allowed over the final seven games. That said, the playoff game was a great momentum builder and hopefully it’s springboard to bigger things in 2022.

Bears release conceptual illustrations for proposed enclosed suburban stadium—NFL.com

A dome? A DOME?! Should this happen, this means three out of the four NFC North teams will play home games under a roof. The jokes almost write themselves.

Alligator found hissing at ATM users in Texas—UPI

Well, that’s one way to help people control their spending habits.