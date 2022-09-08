The 2022 NFL season finally gets underway tonight as the reigning Super Bowl champions, the Los Angeles Rams, host the league’s first regular season game. It’s an excellent matchup, too, with the Buffalo Bills coming to town.

The Bills are preseason darlings, having won double-digit games in three straight seasons and coming off a ludicrous overtime loss to the Kansas City Chiefs in the divisional playoffs. That game will go down as one of the most incredible football games in history as the two teams combined for 78 points and nearly 1,000 total yards of offense — with 31 of those points coming after the two-minute warning in the fourth quarter.

In fact, Buffalo enters as the favorites for tonight’s game, giving 2.5 points on the road to the Rams. APC’s contributors have made our picks for tonight’s game, so let us know yours in the comments and let this serve as your game thread for the season opener.

WHO?

Buffalo Bills vs. Los Angeles Rams

WHEN?

Thursday, September 8, 2022

5:20 PM Pacific Time (8:20 PM Eastern)

WHERE?

SoFi Stadium

Inglewood, California

HOW?

TV Broadcast

NBC

Commentators: Mike Tirico, Cris Collinsworth, Melissa Stark

Radio Broadcast

Westwood One Sports

Online Streaming

NFL+ App

NBCsports.com and NBC Sports app

ODDS & PICKS

Point spread: Bills -2.5 (via DraftKings)