Green Back Packers injury report update: WR Allen Lazard misses back-to-back days with ankle injury

For the second straight day, receiver Allen Lazard has missed practice with an ankle injury after someone stepped on him at practice last week. Lazard, the Green Bay Packers’ top returning wide receiver from 2021, was expected to grow into the number one receiver role following the vacancies left by Davante Adams and Marquez Valdes-Scantling.

At this point, though, it seems like a longshot that Lazard will be on the field against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, considering his participation in practice. The Packers have one more practice, a Friday walkthrough, before the team travels to Minnesota for their season opener.

Lewis Cine was added to the Vikings' injury report today as being limited with a knee injury. Jonathan Bullard was limited for a second straight day and Alexander Mattison missed practice due to a personal matter.



There were no changes in player participation between Wednesday and Thursday practice for the Packers other than tight end Marcedes Lewis’ veteran rest day, which has become a staple in Green Bay over the past few seasons. At 38 years old, you have to keep the tread on Big Dog’s tires for the long season ahead.

Tackle David Bakhtiari (knee), offensive lineman Elgton Jenkins (pectoral/knee), safety Darnell Savage (hamstring) and tight end Robert Tonyan (knee) remain limited in their participation. In the pre-practice press conference today, head coach Matt LaFleur stated that both Bakhtiari and Jenkins participated in team drills yesterday and the plan was for them to do the same on Thursday. Typically, limited players participate in individual drills, not team drills. Signs are pointing toward the duo being ready to play in Week 1.

Kicker Mason Crosby (knee), outside linebacker Tipa Galeai (elbow), offensive lineman Jake Hanson (shoulder), safety Dallin Leavitt (shoulder), tackle Yosh Nijman (knee) and receiver Christian Watson (knee) remain on the injury list, but all participated in back-to-back practices as full participants. This is a great sign, as Nijman and Hanson would likely have to come off the bench if Bakhtiari or Jenkins missed time, plus Watson would be part of the plan to replace Lazard.

Safety Lewis Cine (knee) and backup defensive lineman Jonathan Bullard (bicep) were the only players to be limited in Minnesota’s practice today. Cine, a 2022 first-round pick, has been seen in a knee wrap this week, as he is clearly trying to push through an injury. Running back Alexander Mattison also missed practice with a non-injury-related personal matter.