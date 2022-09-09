Intercepted: Breaking down Packers-Vikings with Arif Hasan

The Athletic’s Arif Hasan stopped by Acme Packing Company to touch on all the angles of the Green Bay Packers’ upcoming matchup with the Minnesota Vikings. Is the Minnesota defense going to get better with Mike Zimmer gone? Who is Aaron Rodgers going to throw to? Everything Za’Darius Smith. We touch on that and more.

Want more great Packers audio content from Acme Packing Company? Subscribe to our feed wherever you get your podcasts — and give us a quick 5-star rating if you’re enjoying it! It helps boost our profile and spread the word.

Take our podcast survey: sbnation.com/survey