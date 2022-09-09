Green Bay Packers injury update: Lazard doubtful, Bakhtiari and Jenkins questionable vs Vikings

The Green Bay Packers have officially listed receiver Allen Lazard (ankle) as doubtful and offensive linemen David Bakhtiari (knee) and Elgton Jenkins (knee, pectoral) as questionable against the Minnesota Vikings. The good news for Packers fans is that safety Darnell Savage (hamstring) and tight end Robert Tonyan (knee) were not listed as questionable or doubtful by the team, despite being limited in practice throughout the week, meaning they are expected to play in the season opener.

Lazard was a non-participant in each of the Packers’ last three practices this week after he was stepped on, leading to his ankle injury. According to The Athletic’s Matt Schneidman, when Lazard was asked in the locker room about what “he needs to do to play Sunday,” Lazard replied, “pray.” If you’re reading between the lines here, there’s a good chance Green Bay’s top wide receivers in Week 1 will be Sammy Watkins, Christian Watson and Romeo Doubs with Randall Cobb in the mix as a slot receiver.

LIVE: Head Coach Matt LaFleur meets with the media on Friday ️ https://t.co/JhGXb7EKsS — Green Bay Packers (@packers) September 9, 2022

Jenkins was listed as a limited participant in the Packers’ practices this week while Bakhtiari was a limited participant on Wednesday and Thursday, but didn’t practice on Friday. Here’s the insight head coach Matt LaFleur gave on Bakhtiari missing practice:

Reporter: What’s the reason for David sitting out today? LaFleur: Yes. I’m not getting into any of our injuries today, so that’s the injury report and we’re going to leave it at that.

Alrighty.

LaFleur did later say that Yosh Nijman, who previously was thought of as a left tackle-only backup, has been rotating in at right tackle in snaps that the media did not have access to. It was assumed that Nijman was solely Bakhtiari’s backup and that right guard Royce Newman would kick out to right tackle, with Jake Hanson coming off the bench to play right guard, if Jenkins had to miss playing time. That was the most-played lineup in the preseason when Bakhtiari and Jenkins were held out of action, but that may no longer be the emergency lineup that Green Bay will go into the regular season with.

On the Minnesota Vikings’ side of the injury report, number two running back Alexander Mattison missed the final two practices of the week with a non-injury-related matter (personal.) Backup defensive lineman Jonathan Bullard (bicep) was limited on Wednesday and Thursday and was listed as questionable on Friday after being a full participant in practice. First-round rookie safety Lewis Cine, who has been battling a knee injury, went from a full participant on Wednesday to a limited participant on Thursday and a non-participant on Friday and is now officially listed as questionable as well.