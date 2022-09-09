SB Nation Reacts: Week 1 results

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NFL. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Green Bay Packers fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate.

We asked and you answered. Below are the results from the Week 1 SB Nation Reacts surveys, both on the national level and from Acme Packing Company itself. Generally, the results of the surveys fell in line with expectations, though, the projected 2022 leader in receiving yards for the team was a bit of a surprise.

National results

How many people want this one back after the Buffalo Bills beat down the Los Angeles Rams 31-10 in Inglewood last night? According to DraftKings, the Rams are down to +650 (13.5 percent implied probability) to win the NFC currently, behind the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (+330, 23 percent) and the Green Bay Packers (+400, 20 percent.)

Acme Packing Company results

Who knew we had so many Sammy Watkins fans on the site? I would have assumed that Allen Lazard would have been the runaway favorite here, but maybe his ankle injury is giving some fans pause.