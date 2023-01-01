NFL Week 17 Sunday Schedule: Will the Packers get the help they need from Cleveland?

After an upset win over the Miami Dolphins last week, the Green Bay Packers are back at it today, hosting the Minnesota Vikings in a game with major playoff implications. Of course, with today being the second-to-last Sunday of the NFL season, nearly every game will have an impact on the postseason race.
With their game against the Vikings set to kick off at 3:25 PM Central, the Packers will be doing some scoreboard-watching in the early games. Green Bay would love to see the Cleveland Browns beat the Washington Commanders, as that would open up the path for the Packers to clinch a playoff spot with wins in their final two games.
Here’s a detailed look at the results Packers fans should be pulling for, with all of the relevant contests taking place in the early time slot.
Join us throughout the day to follow along with all of the other games taking place around the league and bring it back here later on this afternoon when we have our game thread ready for Packers-Vikings!
NFL Week 17 Sunday
|Visiting Team
|Home Team
|Venue
|City, State
|Time (CT)
|TV Network
|Miami Dolphins
|New England Patriots
|Gillette Stadium
|Foxborough, MA
|12:00 PM
|CBS
|Indianapolis Colts
|New York Giants
|MetLife Stadium
|East Rutherford, NJ
|12:00 PM
|CBS
|Denver Broncos
|Kansas City Chiefs
|Arrowhead Stadium
|Kansas City, MO
|12:00 PM
|CBS
|Jacksonville Jaguars
|Houston Texans
|NRG Stadium
|Houston, TX
|12:00 PM
|CBS
|Carolina Panthers
|Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|Raymond James Stadium
|Tampa, FL
|12:00 PM
|FOX
|New Orleans Saints
|Philadelphia Eagles
|Lincoln Financial Field
|Philadelphia, PA
|12:00 PM
|FOX
|Chicago Bears
|Detroit Lions
|Ford Field
|Detroit, MI
|12:00 PM
|FOX
|Cleveland Browns
|Washington Football Team
|FedEx Field
|Landover, MD
|12:00 PM
|FOX
|Arizona Cardinals
|Atlanta Falcons
|Mercedes-Benz Stadium
|Atlanta, GA
|12:00 PM
|FOX
|San Francisco 49ers
|Las Vegas Raiders
|Allegiant Stadium
|Las Vegas, NV
|3:05 PM
|FOX
|New York Jets
|Seattle Seahawks
|Lumen Field
|Seattle, WA
|3:05 PM
|FOX
|Minnesota Vikings
|Green Bay Packers
|Lambeau Field
|Green Bay, WI
|3:25 PM
|CBS
|Los Angeles Rams
|Los Angeles Chargers
|SoFi Stadium
|Inglewood, CA
|3:25 PM
|CBS
|Pittsburgh Steelers
|Baltimore Ravens
|M&T Bank Stadium
|Baltimore, MD
|7:20 PM
|NBC
