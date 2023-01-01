The early games are wrapping up on Week 17 Sunday and it’s almost time for kickoff between the Green Bay Packers and the Minnesota Vikings. The two NFC North rivals meet at Lambeau Field today for their second matchup of the season, and the Packers will be looking for a better performance than they put up back in week one.

In that game, the Vikings won 23-7 behind a huge game from Justin Jefferson, particularly in the first half. However, the 7-8 Packers come into this game favored by a field goal, despite being five games behind the 12-3 Vikings in the standings.

Will the Packers deliver a win and extend their winning streak to four games today against their divisional rivals? Keep it here throughout the game here to discuss and be sure to join us in our halftime Twitter Space as we discuss the first thirty minutes.

Go Pack Go!

Live Game Updates from Packers Media