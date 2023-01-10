Join Acme Packing Company on ESPN Milwaukee this week

ESPN Milwaukee 94.5 FM is hosting a “Run the Table Hour” this week from 12 PM to 1 PM Central on their airwaves. Instead of their usual coverage, Gabe Neitzel will be joined by podcasters on air for that hour.

Acme Packing Company’s own Justis Mosqueda will be co-hosting the hour on Tuesday while “The UnPack Podcast” trio of Alex Petakas, Nick Bornheimer and Zach Rapport will be manning down the Thursday show.

You can find a live stream of ESPN Milwaukee HERE. Join us as we talk the disappointing 2022 Green Bay Packers season, the latest rumors on who is in or out for 2023 and what the Packers can do moving forward to give them a better chance to compete next year.

