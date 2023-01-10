Tuesday Cheese Curds: Packers preparing for a muddled future

The long dark of the offseason is upon us. The Lambeau Field locker room is clean, the players are all but gone, and the coaching staff — with Joe Barry intact — is starting its year-end process.

The internal monologue from the Packers seems to reflect an organization that still believes it’s close to contending for another title. But talk is cheap, and the Packers have a bunch of big decisions to make on roster bonuses and more in the very near future, not to mention the multi-million dollar elephant in the room that is Aaron Rodgers. How the Packers handle those decisions will go a long way toward revealing how they actually think about their championship aspirations.

It might be more accurate to call the Packers a work in progress, and that work is being devoted to a very uncertain future, a future we’ll get to discover right along with the Packers. However convinced they may be right now, we’ll find out soon what they really believe that future could be.

